Kilkenny rolls out the red carpet for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

It’s a jam packed home visit for Sinéad El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing for Dubai Duty Free (DDF). Dublin born, Sinéad is on her first trip home to Ireland since the start of the pandemic and is delighted to be attending the DDF Derby this weekend in the Curragh and the DDF Irish Open next week at Kilkenny's Mount Juliet Estate. With the easing of restrictions, both are pilot events where the Government are allowing restricted numbers to attend a sport's event for the first time this year.

Sinéad El Sibai - Senior Vice President of Marketing, at Dubai Duty Free

Speaking to Sinéad (via zoom, watch full interview above) she told us how “its great news that these are some of the first events to come back with fans in attendance. We are here and we are back, even though numbers are small with 1,000 people confirmed for Saturday’s Derby with half that allocation going to front line workers.”

DDF first started supporting the Men’s and Women’s Dubai Tennis Tournament 29 years ago and were the first in the world to give equal prize money to both genders. Today this tournament brings in US$1.3billion media coverage for DDF.

In Ireland DDF has sponsored the DDF Irish Derby for 13 years and DDF Irish Open since 2015. Last year I spoke with its Chairman, Galway man Colm McLoughlin. He was really excited to be attending the 2020 DDF Irish Open in Kilkenny but unfortunately that did not happen due to the pandemic.

Instead this year Sinéad takes his place, she tells us “unfortunately Colm and his wife are unable to come, but they send all their best regards and they are here in spirit. I am delighted to represent Dubai Duty Free, Colm and all my colleagues.”

While the successful running of the shop floor is a major focus for Dubai Duty Free, the operation is highly committed to promoting Dubai through a series of high level sporting events including The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

Sinéad explains why it is so important for Dubai Duty Free to sponsor such sports events, “we always find that sports sponsorship is a great way of reaching out to people, it’s putting on an international global event that is seen all around the world and our brand is at the centre of it.”

She says it also tells the world in these times that “Dubai is open, Dubai is carrying on and Dubai Duty Free and the airports are getting busier as things pick up. All of this is being told through our sponsorship.”

With big sponsorship comes big names and that’s exactly what this Tournament has brought to Kilkenny. Sinéad confirmed that one of her favourite golfers Tommy Fleetwood will be playing, as well as Soren Kjeldsen who won the first Irish Open that Dubai Duty Free sponsored back in 2015 in County Down and she is also expecting Edoardo Molinari.

She adds “how great is the Irish field this year, it’s wonderful to have Rory McIIroy back this year again, he actually won the K-Club DDF Irish Open in 2016 and Shane Lowry who is the current holder of the title. We also have Graeme McDowell and Captain of the Ryder Cup Padraig Harrington and a lot of the young up and coming Irish golfers.”

Sinéad believes the television coverage of the event will be phenomenal as everyone is hungry to see the sport return. The USA, all around Ireland and Europe will be covering it and of course the Dubai Duty Free branding will be right there for all to see. Here’s hoping the weather will be kind!

About Sinéad El Sibai

Sinéad joined Dubai Duty Free in 2000 after working for a leading PR agency in Dubai since 1988. She handles DDF’s extensive marketing campaigns that incorporates all PR and Advertising for the operation as well as major international events, including the US$6 million DDF Tennis Championships.

She has been at the forefront of the operation’s major overseas sponsorship agreements and their activation, including the DDF Irish Derby at The Curragh, the DDF Irish Open held on the Island of Ireland and the DDF Shergar Cup at Ascot. She was named Senior Vice President for Marketing in September 2016.

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open from July 1st to 4th, 2021 at Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny