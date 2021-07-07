Wow! Stunning Wolfwalkers-inspired music video by a Kilkenny choir

The Kilkenny-based Lady Desart Choir have created a stunning cover version and new video of the soundtrack ‘Running with Wolves’ from the Oscar nominated movie, Wolfwalkers.

Some of Kilkenny’s best loved culture and heritage attractions feature in the music video dedicated to the Cartoon Saloon animation, which just won an IFTA on Sunday. The video features well known Kilkenny attractions such as Kilfane Glen, Kilkenny Castle, St Canice’s Cathedral and Kells Priory.

The inspiration for the ‘Running with Wolves’ cover came from choir co-founder and PRO Dee Murphy, who was enjoying an evening at the cinema watching Wolfwalkers with her family. The song ‘Running with The Wolves’ by Aurora, inspired her to create a cover version with her choir.

Inspired

Directors of the animation, Oscar nominated Cartoon Saloon, collaborated with the choir to share movie clips, stills and sketches used in Wolfwalkers, many of which are inspired from some of Kilkenny’s most iconic locations.

“After seeing the movie I realised this would be the perfect song for our choir to cover and do their first professional music video to. It was also an opportunity to pay tribute to Cartoon Saloon and to our beautiful city and all its wonderful cultural attractions,” Dee Murphy from Desart Choir said.

“This video gave all our singers a focus during lockdown. On the verge of a brighter dawn, this uplifting Wolfwalkers Tribute is now released and proves a wonderful celebration of Kilkenny, where we were and where we are heading.”

Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism Ciaran Conroy says the project is a example of how to transform an international award-winning animation into a local, county based musical success.

“The Desart Choir have done an exceptional job in recreating this mystical soundtrack into a wonderful Kilkenny story, that will inspire both visitors and local people to explore all the wonderful places Kilkenny has to visit,” he said.