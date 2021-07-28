Local community to mark African Women's Day this Saturday

This Saturday The Kilkenny African Community (KAC) join with a global community to celebrate Africa’s Women Day 2021.

In its 59th year, it is a day earmarked by the African Union (AU) to acknowledge and celebrate the amazing work carried out over many years by women of African descent, to build the African continent and to make meaningful and impactful contributions across the globe in education, science, technology, politics and entertainment and many other areas.

Africa’s Women Day is also a day where women can amplify their voices regarding gender equality, the socio-economic development of women of African descent, increased participation of African women in all areas of society and increased representation in key areas, where they have traditionally been marginalised and excluded.

Toluwani Akaehomen, Chairperson, Steering Committee of the Kilkenny African Community (KAC) said that the group will use this opportunity to communicate our gratitude for your ongoing support towards the achievement of our goals of gender equality, equal access of (African) women to justice, the protection of the rights of migrant women, refugee and asylum-seeking women and girls, violence against (African) women and domestic violence, as well as the promotion of the full participation of African women in society both on the African continent and globally.

"Furthermore, we look forward to your continued support and active allyship in continuing to achieve these goals here in Ireland. We hope that together we can courageously stand up against all forms of racism and discrimination against women of African descent in our community, to achieve a greater Ireland," added the chairperson.



