WATCH: Mount Juliet general manager Mark Dunne speaks about a busy week at the Irish Open

Siobhan Donohoe spoke with Mount Juliet general manager Mark Dunne about the busy schedule for this week's Horizon Irish Open in Kilkenny.
Brian Cody pictured with members of the HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s Carlow/Kilkenny Integrated Care Programme for Older Person’s (ICPOP) team at their recent team building day
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.