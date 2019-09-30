Torrential rain in Kilkenny floods city road

Torrential rain in Kilkenny on Sunday caused the flash flooding of a city street - as can be seen by this video!

O'Loughlin Road was under several inches of water during the day.

Thanks to Annette Fahey for sending us this dramatic video!

Read also: Status Yellow Rain Warning issued for Kilkenny

It's already a wet morning here in Kilkenny today (Monday) and Met Eireann has issued a Yellow Rain Warning for Kilkenny and counties for the rest of the day. To read more about today's warning click here.