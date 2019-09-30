WATCH

Torrential rain in Kilkenny floods city road

Status Yellow Rain Warning in place today for Kilkenny

Sian Moloughney

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie


Torrential rain in Kilkenny on Sunday caused the flash flooding of a city street - as can be seen by this video!

O'Loughlin Road was under several inches of water during the day.

Thanks to Annette Fahey for sending us this dramatic video!

Read also: Status Yellow Rain Warning issued for Kilkenny

It's already a wet morning here in Kilkenny today (Monday) and Met Eireann has issued a Yellow Rain Warning for Kilkenny and  counties for the rest of the day. To read more about today's  warning click here.