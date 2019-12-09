Christmas in Kilkenny - local musician Mick Walsh releases new single 'All Because It's Christmas'

Mick Walsh, the Kilkenny based, Waterford born musician and songwriter has released a new single for Christmas, All Because Its Christmas.

His own composition, the single is available online from CD baby for distribution and purchase for 99c.

Mick has also recorded a very fitting video to go with his festive tune, showing Kilkenny city in it's Christmas cheer!

All Because Its Christmas

When Halloween is over and Christmas adds appear,

Children write to Santa its that time of year,

Farmers bring their turkeys to the market place,

Shops prepare their price lists for whiskey, wine and beer.

Chorus

Christmas Trees, Christmas Lights, Christmas Cards, Candle Lights,

Warm glowing fires, cold snowing nights,

Carol singing, bells ringing, presents bringing,whiskey drinking,

All Because its Christmas, All Because its Christmas.