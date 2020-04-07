WATCH: TV presenter Martin King opens up about recent health scare

Virgin Media TV presenter Martin King has opened up about a recent health scare.

The former weatherman returned to our screens on The Six O'Clock Show on Monday evening after a few weeks away and spoke about his health amid speculation that he might have had Covid-19.

King told viewers tonight about an operation he had which required five stents in his heart.

Martin has now been given the all clear from doctors and is back co-presenting the show with Muireann O'Connell.