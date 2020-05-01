Hilarious! Kilkenny riding club take on the toilet roll challenge!

We might be in lockdown but it doesn't mean we can't have fun with our friends!

That's definitely the attitude in south Kilkenny where the Thomastown and District Riding Club have had brilliant fun making this toilet roll challenge video!

Made with strict social distancing and isolation restrictions respected, the video sees the club's members trying to score a goal, with a toilet roll - well they are from Kilkenny, the home of hurling!

Have a look - you're guaranteed a laugh!