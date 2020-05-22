Delicious! Watch the Kilkenny People's first YouTube cookery lesson!

Looking for something to do while you're still in lockdown? Then check out the Kilkenny People's new YouTube channel!

Together with some of Kilkenny's best chefs and food producers, we are sharing delicious recipes and showing you how to make them!

The first video is now live and shows you how to make the delicious Highbank Orchard Good Sh*t Bread. (Yes, that is the actual name of the bread! Watch the video to find out why!)

Kilkenny People's Siobhan Donohoe, with the very able assistance of her daughter Hannah and son Ted, take on this first recipe and show how to make it at home.

Coming up in the next few weeks will be top chefs from around the county showing you how to make some of their most popular dishes, the ones you are sure to be missing most while restaurants are closed!

For all the details of what's coming up on the Kilkenny People YouTube channel make sure to watch the first video and Siobhán will explain all!