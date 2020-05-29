Is this the best hug ever? Kilkenny granny's joy at seeing granddaughter

Kilkenny people continue to get creative as they search for that elusive hug from granny and grandad.



This week we have the heartwarming story of Daisy Mae Brennan from Castlecomer who came up with a special social distance hugs outfit!



For the last few months Daisy Mae has been isolating with her mam and dad at the home of her Brennan grandparents in Massford, Castlecomer.



Last week was the first time in a long time that she got to see her mam’s parents, Margaret and Eamon Conway.



They rest of the family enjoyed a carefully spaced out, socially distant barbecue, in the fine weather.