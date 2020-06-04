WATCH - Hector and Dr Eddie team up for mental health

Hector and Dr Eddie have teamed up on a new HSE backed project to help people to mind their Mental Health

HSE Midlands Louth Meath launched a video featuring Shane 'Hector' Ó hEochagáin , commonly called Hector, popular Irish television presenter from Navan, Louth GAA Star Liam Jackson and Dr Eddie Murphy Principal Psychologist HSE Laois Offaly outlining the supports available to help people mind their mental health.

Mr Pat Bennett CHO8 MLM stressed that mental health services are still assessable despite being interrupted by Covid-19 demands and that there are also other supports available including online and phone that have been used by many people for the first time.

"Dr Eddie Murphy Principal Psychologist HSE Laois Offaly highlights the need to look after our mental wellbeing and highlights that healthcare works can access differing supports including the healthcare worker helpline 1850 450 450 and the HSE psychologist call back system mlmpsychosocial@hse.ie. Eddie highlighted the need for healthcare workers to focus on self care, noting "you can't pour from an empty cup".

Anyone with new concerns about their mental health is urged to contact their GP or in an emergency to attend their local emergency department.

Mr Bennett emphasised four key points about the general mental health services :

- Anyone who is already engaged with the mental health services should stay connected with that service, community mental health teams are still available. In many cases, face-to-face clinical work continues for relevant people with appropriate physical distancing and PPE in place.

- Anyone who is not engaged with the HSE Mental Health Service but is concerned about their mental health should contact their GP, the main access point to HSE mental health services is your GP and they are available to you as usual.

- Other mental health services including those services provided by our funded mental health NGO partners are detailed on ‘yourmentalhealth.ie’ or you can call the ‘Your Mental Health’ information line on 1800 111888.

- Emergency Departments are fully operational, so during a mental health crisis or if you are at immediate risk of harm then we would strongly encourage connecting with emergency services and your emergency department.



There are details of mental health services on yourmentalhealth.ie or Freephone 180111888

You can't pour from an empty cup @dreddiemurphy @hectorirl and Liam Jackson @louthgaa outline the supports available to help people mind their mental health during the #COVID19 pandemic

#HoldFirm #InThisTogether YourMentalHealth.ie

@hse_ymh @DMHospitalGroup @HSELive @whw_hr