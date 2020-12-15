WATCH: Netflix release teaser trailer for new six-part series filmed in Ireland

Streaming giant Netflix has released a teaser trailer for their new series, Fate: The Winx Saga, which was filmed on location in Wicklow.

The series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Where fear ends, a new journey begins... but at what cost? Join powerful fairy Bloom and her classmates as they uncover a series of otherworldly secrets.

From creator Brian Young, Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon Winx Club from Iginio Straffi.

The six-part series will be released globally on the streaming platform on January 22 2021.