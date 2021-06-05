WATCH: Revealed - Irish boxer Jason Quigley's North America Boxing Organization title belt got lost - and had to be replaced!

Donegal boxing sensation Jason Quigley is buzzing after winning the North America Boxing Organization middleweight title.
He is back in Donegal having beaten Shane Mosley jnr. in Las Vegas last weekend.
But he did not bring back the NABO title winning belt with him - as it had gone missing before the fight.
"I don't have the belt. The belt actually got lost," he revealed.
However, they got a replacement belt on the night of the contest.
And it had the words "World Champion" on it - so maybe that's a good omen for the future.
He's been outlining the story on this video.
