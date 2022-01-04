Search

04 Jan 2022

WATCH: Seal spotted in County Kilkenny town

Please do not disturb or attempt to feed the animal

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A seal has been spotted on the banks of the River Nore in Thomastown for a second successive year.

Local walker Mary O'Kelly snapped some pictures and video footage (above) of the seal on Monday afternoon.

There is strong possibility that it is the same seal that visited Thomastown last year, returning to his/her favourite staycation spot!

A nature expert has advised locals who spot the seal to keep their distance to avoid stressing the animal.

Also, please do not attempt to feed the animal as this could lead to more harm and good.

Ensure you keep dogs on a leash if you walk close to the seal.

Not only can dogs cause physical harm but they can also pass diseases to seals as the two species are closely related.

If you see the seal in any distress or in need of rescue and wish to report it, you can contact Seal Rescue Ireland HERE.

Seal facts from Seal Rescue Ireland:

Seals, like all mammals, are warm-blooded. A smooth, thick layer of blubber lies underneath the skin to regulate the body temperature and keep them warm, even in icy ocean water. 

On land, they can often be seen flipping damp sand onto their backs in an attempt to keep cool. Also, dilation of the arterioles, particularly in the flippers, allows a rush of blood to the skin promoting cooling.

Seals are often referred to as the ‘acrobats of the sea’ due to their agility in the water. They are able to swim effectively over very long distances achieving speeds of up to 25 knots!

The eyes are large with a strengthened cornea adapted to the refractive index of water, and a retina adapted to dim light conditions, allowing good visibility underwater. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media