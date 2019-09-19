#Ploughing19
Kilkenny vintage plough contestant in action at the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow
Peter ploughs a straight furrow for Mullinavat
For many people ploughing is more than a hobby. One such person in that mould is Peter McDonald from Mullinavat.
Away from the large crowds in the exhibition areas of the ploughing at Fenagh, Co Carlow, he competed for Kilkenny in the vintage section on a lovely stubble site. Peter will have to wait to find out he did until just after 6pm tonight when the results will be released.
