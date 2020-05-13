Hector returns to our screens with new lockdown TV series filmed in his shed in Galway

From his shed in Galway, well-known Irish broadcaster Hector along with an eclectic mix of guests will entertain the nation with his new series on TG4.

We might be used to Hector, Ireland’s most famous intrepid traveller, taking us to far-flung lands all over the world but now like the rest of us he is in lockdown.

‘Hector Anseo’ is a 6-part series of one-hour programmes that will transcend the lockdown. They will begin with Hector in his own shed talking to the nation, building their hope and championing their survival skills.

Bored of painting the house, mowing the lawn, making dinners and watching the telly, he has decided that his garden shed will become his studio as he strives to bring some laughs to the people of Ireland.

Joining Hector for the first episode are politician Michael Healy Rae, Gráinne Seoige from South Africa, Trevor Brennan - former Ireland, Leinster and Toulouse rugby player and now a publican in Toulouse, Dan Shanahan - ex Waterford hurler and All-Star, Conor Moore – impressionist and Gavin James - award-winning singer-songwriter.

Gráinne Seoige chats to Hector about lockdown in South Africa and the strict rules they must abide by. Such as only going for a walk between 6-9am and having to wear a mask once you leave your home.

Trevor Brennan tells Hector about his 43 loyal staff and how Covid-19 has affected his business and what the future looks like for him in Toulouse.

Michael Healy Rae speaks about how quickly life can change, how vulnerable we all are and about what really matters.

With guests from the world of music, sport, culture and celebrity, the aim is to embrace all that makes us Irish, all that makes us entertaining, sporty, gamey and personable as a nation.

The first episode of ‘Hector Anseo’ will air on TG4 next Thursday, May 21, at 9.30pm.