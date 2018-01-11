WATCH: Castlecomer CS students investigate social media and HPV vaccine intake at BT Young Scientist

Castlecomer Community School students Jenna Brennan and Katie Doyle exhibited at the BT Young Scientist today, January 11.

Their project looked into whether social media has an influence on parent's decisions whether their daughter should or shouldn't receive the HPV vaccination.

They found social media had no real influence in their school community, but word of mouth did. They also found that more and more are getting the vaccination.

The girls were supported by their teacher Robert Morris.