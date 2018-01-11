WATCH: Are foam rollers beneficial? Kilkenny students put them to the test for BT Young Scientist
Kilkenny CBS students decided to explore the effects of foam rollers on the sprint speed of active male teenagers for the BT Young Scientist project.
James Fields, Daniel Walsh and Liam Moore exhibited at the RDS today, January 11 and wanted to investigate if foam rolling is beneficial because they all have a background in sport.
They were supported by their teacher Eddie Teehan.
