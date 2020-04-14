RTE to screen classic Irish sporting games and moments this summer

RTÉ Sport is set to re-show unforgettable games, goals and greatest sporting hits. Starting on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player at 9.30pm on Thursday 16 April, RTÉ Sport Classics will run every Thursday for 10 weeks. For the as-live experience, viewers will be able to follow the games online with live blogs on the RTÉ website and RTÉ News Now app and, over on RTÉ 2FM, Game On will feature interviews with the main protagonists to whet appetites.

In soccer, over the past two Sundays, RTÉ has shown every goal from the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and will continue this Sunday, April 19 (RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, 4.05pm) to bring more goals and stories from the men’s and women’s World Cups; the highlights of the Republic of Ireland’s last EURO experience in 2016 and a look back at our journey to date in the 2020 campaign. From tonight, Tuesday, April 14, tune in for all of the best UEFA Champions League Classic games.

GAA fans are in for a treat as the RTÉ Player will showcase the 'All-Ireland finals series'. From this Friday, April 17, viewers will get to relive their excitement around every single All-Ireland football, hurling and camogie final that was shown on RTÉ over the past decade. RTÉ2 will be bringing back the Sunday Game in the coming weeks with all best of the GAA archive across all men's and women's matches.

In June/July, it's Euro 88, Italia 90 all over again, as we relive the great days of our World Cup and Euro experiences, with themed Sunday evenings across RTÉ Sport. Details to be announced.

Meanwhile, Game On continues Monday to Friday on RTÉ 2FM from 6-7pm with Marie Crowe, Donncha O’Callaghan and Ruby Walsh featuring a great mix of the latest news and feature interviews.

Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 is on Sundays from 2-4pm. There may be no live sport, but we’ll have the best live analysis and chat on the week’s developments.

A selection of the events to be shown on RTE this summer:

16th April - GAA - Clare v Offaly All-Ireland Hurling Final 1995

23nd April - GAA - Cork v Waterford, Munster Hurling Final, 2004

30th April - GAA - Offaly v Kerry All- Ireland Football Final, 1982

7th May - Rugby - Italy v Ireland, Women's Six Nations, 2013 (17.03.13)

14th May - Soccer - Qualifiers from 1974 & 2015

21st May - Rugby - Ireland v New Zealand, 2013 (24.11.13)

28th May - Soccer –Qualifiers from 1981 & 2017

4th June - Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, 2001 (01/09/2001)

11th June - Hockey - Spain v Ireland, Hockey World Cup Semi-Final, 2018 (04.08.18)

18th June - Rugby - Ireland v New Zealand, 2018

25th June - GAA - Tipperary v Kilkenny, All-Ireland Hurling Final, 2009

2nd July - Rugby - Ireland v Australia, 2006 (19.11.06)

9th July - GAA - Cor k v Kilkenny, All-Ireland Camogie Final, 2017

16th July - Rugby - Ireland v South Africa, 2006 (11/11/2006)

23rd July - Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Spain, 1989 (26.04.89)

30th July - Hockey - Ireland v Canada, Olympic Hockey Qualifier 2nd Leg (03.11.19)

6th Aug - Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Croatia, 1998 (06.09.98)

13th Aug - GAA - Dublin v Meath, Leinster Football Championship 1st Rd, 3rd Replay 1991

20th Aug - Rugby - Munster v New Zealand, 2008 (18.11.08)

27th Aug - Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria, 1987





*These broadcasts will only go ahead in the absence of live sport