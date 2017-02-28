Opening of Kilkenny Medieval Mile Museum

Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile Museum opened to the public today Tuesday 28 Feb 2017.

The 13th century St Mary’s church and graveyard is the finest example of a medieval church in Ireland. As the starting point of the ‘Medieval Mile’ trail, it brings to life Kilkenny’s history as Ireland’s premier medieval city.

Highlights of the visit include the ornate Rothe Chapel with exposed tombs belonging to the medieval merchant Rothe family and the Kilkenny Room with its unique collection of ancient papers and civic records dating back to the 1200s. The Kilkenny Room also houses the pure silver Civic Sword and Mace, dating back to 1609 and the historically significant “Liber primus Kilkenniensis,” from 1231 which stands as one of the most important records of medieval town life in Ireland.

The Medieval Mile Museum commissioned by Kilkenny County Council represents an investment of €6.5 million, with significant assistance from Failte Ireland’s Capital Programme and additional funding from Kilkenny Civic Trust. It follows a five-year excavation and renovation programme. Kilkenny Civic Trust are the licensed operators of the new museum and the Trust will market the new visitor attraction to both national and international audiences. Importantly, the Medieval Mile Museum is set to become a key attraction in ‘Ireland’s Ancient East’, the Fáilte Ireland umbrella destination brand which offers visitors the opportunity to experience an immersive journey of discovery through 5,000 years of history.