Picture Gallery: Graignamanagh shows great ‘Enterprise’ once again

Bank of Ireland’s Enterprise Town returned to Graignamanagh last weekend as the crowds thronged to the local Abbey Hall for the event.

Bizworld awards were presented by Kilkenny Camogie Anne Dalton star to both Graig Boys school and Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, sowing the seed of enterprise, creativity and innovation.

The panel discussion, hosted by Bobby Kerr was on local tourism and the panel included Martin Rafter of Kilkenny LEADER, Kyra Doyle of Mick Doyle’s pub, Morgan Vanderkamer of Barrows Keep restaurant (newly opened) and Ken Walsh of Brandon Hill camping.

Dragons Den for Charity was a fundraising iniative for local charities - Gahan House, Friends of St Luke’s and Emma Lanigan Memorial Run, voting by €50 notes dropped in an envelope of the preferred charity.

The winning charity was the Emma Lanigan memorial Road run, with €2,750 raised and a top up of €1,000 from Bank of Ireland. Music during the day was by Rachel and Robin Fenlon, local Duiske College students with Johnny, Fergal and friends also. The Age Action award was won by Skeoughvosteen NS.