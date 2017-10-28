GALLERY: Three Kilkenny sites in new “tourism driver” as inaugural meeting held in city

A new Irish tourism organisation - the National Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions – held its inaugural forum in Kilkenny last Tuesday.

The forum – a meeting of 60 of Ireland’s leading visitor attractions – took place at Kilkenny Castle and in the Medieval Mile Museum.

Launched in May, the Association is officially up and running since September with more businesses joining every week and it already boasts three Kilkenny sites.

Colette Byrne, chief executive of Kilkenny County Council and chairperson of Kilkenny Civic Trust, said: “AVEA already has three members from Kilkenny; The Castle, The Smithwicks Experience and The Medieval Mile Museum. Where better than a Medieval Castle and Ireland’s Medieval Mile to convene the first meeting of AVEA members?”

Paul Carty, Guinness Storehouse Managing Director and Chairman of AVEA, said: “Visitor Experiences and Attractions are key drivers of the business of tourism - we are a huge part of what motivates overseas visitors to come to Ireland.”