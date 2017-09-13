Picture gallery: Happy days as Kilkenny students celebrate their Junior Cert results

There were plenty of smiles at local schools this morning as over 1,100 students received the results of their Junior Certificate exams.

Some schools gave students the day to head off, while others were back in class later on after some time enjoying themselves elsewhere.

Tonight, many of them will attend the annual Junior Cert results disco in the Hub at Cillin Hill. As always, the event will be free of alcohol and drugs, taking place under adult supervision.

Well done to everyone getting results today.