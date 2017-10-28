Moody Monster Trails at Castlecomer Discovery Park

This midterm break get out and about with the Moody Monster Trail at the Castlecomer Discovery Park. Take a beautiful walk in nature and enjoy our Halloween themed mystery trail.

Purchase your trail pack at reception and follow clues through the woodland. Once you solve the trail you get a little bag of treats for your family.

Fancy a trip down Ireland's longest zipline? A walk amongst the sycamore trees? or simply a leisurely stroll amongst our elf houses? Be sure to visit the Discovery Park this mid term break.

The Zipline, Octagon, Tree Top Walk, Climbing Wall & Junior Woodland Adventure Course will open every day next week for midterm (weather-permitting) from October 28 to November 5, from noon 3pm.

For more see www.discoverypark.ie