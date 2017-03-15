Deaths in Kilkenny, March 15, 2017

The late Eileen O'Neill (née Dowling)

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Neill (née Dowling), Barrowmount Drive, Goresbridge, Kilkenny.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Wednesday from 3pm, followed by removal that evening, arriving at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the New Cemetery Goresbridge. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow / Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The late Kathleen O'Neill (née Tobin)

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Neill (née Tobin), 12 Upper New Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Camross, Laois.

O'Neill (nee Tobin) (12 Upper New Street, Kilkenny and formerly of Camross, Co. Laois) 13th March 2017, peacefully, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Ned and much loved mother of Michael, Mary, Helen, Joan, Geraldine, Kay, Bernie and Eddie, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Margaret, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4 o'clock on Wednesday evening with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 11.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Bridget Fleming (née Dempsey)

The death has occurred of Bridget Fleming (née Dempsey), St. Killian’s Place, Ferrybank, Waterford / Bigwood, Kilkenny.

Formerly of Bigwood, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Jack and son Donal. Deeply regretted by her daughter Brenda, sons Patrick, Michael, Nicholas, Seán and Seamus, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Tuesday, 14th March, from 5pm followed by Removal at 6.30pm. to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 15th March, at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining St. Killian’s Cemetery.

The late Therese Chown (née McGrath)

The death has occurred of Therese Chown (née McGrath), 54 St. Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Chown (nee McGrath) (Kent, England and formerly of 54 St. Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny) 4th March 2017, in England, Therese, predeceased by her parents David and Sadie, much loved mother of Ciara and Meagan, sadly missed by her daughters, brothers John and Michael, sister-in-law Sue, aunts Tess and Nuala, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later.