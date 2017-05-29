Deaths in Kilkenny, May 29, 2017

The late Kathleen (Kitty) Cummins (née Bourke)

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Cummins (née Bourke), Cypress Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Kathleen (Kitty) Cummins, Cypress Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny. Died Sunday May the 28th (peacefully) at her home. Predeceased by her daughter Tracey. Beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Michael, Paul, Nicola, Deirdra, and Jamie. She will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, brothers Edward (Ned), Richard and Johnny, sister Margaret (Goodall), grandchildren Callum and Josh (Robinson), Charlie and Annaleigh (Ward), Ben, Sam, Zach, Coby, Bryce, Hallie and Indie (Cummins), in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5p.m. on Monday with Rosary at 8p.m. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11a.m. in St. Patrick's Church followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cois Nore, Kilkenny.

The late Chris (Chrissie) Murphy (née Broderick)

The death has occurred of Chris (Chrissie) Murphy (née Broderick), 4 Urlingford Rd., Johnstown, Kilkenny.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Frank, sons James and Patrick, daughters Helena and Frances, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Monday evening from 6 o'clock with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kilkenny / Carlow Homecare Team and The Irish Cancer Society.

The late Breda O'Neill (née Cronin)

The death has occurred of Breda O'Neill (née Cronin), 13 Dangan Tce, Thomastown, Kilkenny / Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny.



The death has taken place of Breda O'Neill (nee Cronin), 13 Dangan Tce, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Mount Loftus, Skeoughvosteen, Co Kilkenny, peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Martin and son Colm, deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Margaret, Donna and Therese, sons Brian, Albert, Kenneth, Clive and Paul, grandchildren, brothers Tom and Eamon, sisters Beth, Christina and Eileen.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Monday with Rosary and vigil prayers at 7.30pm. Removal from her residence to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown for Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday followed by cremation in Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

The late Paddy Galvin

The death has occurred of Paddy Galvin, 13 Skeaugh, Callan, Kilkenny.

Paddy died peacefully at Castlecomer District Hospital on 26th May 2017. Deeply regretted by Mary and his children, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Molloy's Funeral Home Callan from 6pm on Sunday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday morning following prayers at 10.15am in the Funeral Home to Church of the Assumption Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery Callan.

The late Thomas (Tom) Greene

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Greene, Fairymount, Kingscourt, Cavan / Kilkenny.

The death has occurred on Friday 26th May of Thomas (Tom) Greene, Fairymount, Kingscourt, Co Cavan and formerly of Kilkenny. Peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, son Joe, daughters Sharon, Eilise and Mairéad, sister Peggy, brother Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kieran Bros Funeral Home, Kingscourt, Co. Cavan on Sunday 28th May from 3 p.m. until removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Kingscourt, Co Cavan arriving for 7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday 29th May at 10a.m. in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Kingscourt Co. Cavan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridget Brennan

The death has occurred of Bridget Brennan, 3 Lacken Drive, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Coon, Kilkenny.

At Castlecomer District Hospital. Deeply regretted by her sister, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing from 3pm on Saturday in Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Funeral prayers at 6.15pm, followed by removal to St. Brigid' Church, Coon. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Castlecomer District Hospital.

The late Michael Oliver Phelan

The death has occurred of Michael Oliver Phelan, 4 Woodview, Freshford, Kilkenny.

The death took place peacefully at his residence of Michael Oliver Phelan, husband of the late Lizzzie. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence. Rosary on Sunday at 9.00 p.m. Funeral prayers on Monday at 10.15 a.m. with removal to St. Lachtain's Church, Freshford for 11.00 o'clock Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.