Deaths in Kilkenny, May 31, 2017

The late Deborah Dowling

The death has occurred of Deborah Dowling, 39 Old Callan Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Dowling (39 Old Callan Road, Kilkenny) 30th May 2017, peacefully, at her home, in the loving care of her family, Deborah, beloved daughter of Esther and the late Jack and loving sister of Peter, Ger and Alan, sadly missed by her heartbroken mother and brothers, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, godchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 5 o'clock on Wednesday evening with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Mary (Dan) Carroll (née Broderick)

The death has occurred of Mary (Dan) Carroll (née Broderick), Knocktopher, Kilkenny.

Mary (Dan) Carroll, nee Broderick, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny.

In her 99th year, peacefully on Tuesday 30th May 2017 in the loving care of Brigid and staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny. Loving mother to Mary and mother-in-law to Pat, Granny to Barry and Gina. Special Aunt to Walter, Pearl, Mary T, Wally and Kay. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and grandnieces and her three great-grandnieces. She will also be greatly missed by her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing an her home in Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny on Wednesday, 31st May, from 4pm with Funeral Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to the Carmelite Friary, Knocktopher for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Dowling (née Maher)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Dowling (née Maher), Belville, Freshford, Kilkenny / Waterford.

Late of Shanbally, Leamybrien, Co. Waterford. At her residence. Sister of the late Jimmy Maher, and Catherine O' Regan and Aunt of the late Michelle Maher. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Sheila, Aileen, Mairead, Evelyn, Paula, grandchildren Patrick, Declan, Molly, Aoife, Michelle, Michael, Ellen, Sean, Eimear, Ashling, Darragh, sons-in-law, brother Pakie, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 2 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Prayers at her residence on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock followed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.

The late Michael Fogarty

The death has occurred of Michael Fogarty, Chatsworth Street, Castlecomer, Kilkenny.

Peacefully at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Joan, sons Frank, Paul, daughter Anne, sister Maria (O'Donoghue); grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, Kelly, Kayla, Anna, Lucy and Ollie. Aunts Monica (Moran), Pearl (Curran); daughters-in-law Caroline & Eimear, and son-in-law Davy; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his Home from 3pm on Wednesday with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am and burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Walsh

The death has occurred of Michael Walsh, Navan Road, Dublin / Ballyhale, Kilkenny.

WALSH - Michael (Kempton Grove, Dublin 7 and formerly Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny), May 27th 2017, unexpectedly at home, beloved husband of Christina and the late Mary, much loved father of Joanne, Cathriona, Anna and the late Sheena; loved and remembered always by his family, brothers Sean and Pat, sisters-in-law Ursula and Rena, the McCormack and Colleary families, nieces, nephews, the extended family and friends.

Michael will be reposing at home on Thursday (June 1) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (June 2) at 11.30 am in Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road, afterwards to Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The late Philip Murphy

The death has occurred of Philip Murphy, Maidenhall, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny.

Philip passed away on Monday, 29th May 2017, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.

The late Mary King (née Kelly)

The death has occurred of Mary King (née Kelly), Chapelizod, Dublin / Castlecomer, Kilkenny.

King Mary (nee Kelly) (Chapelizod, Dublin and formerly of Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny) May 28th 2017 (peacefully) in her 97th year and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her husband Michael T. (Retired An Garda Síochána), daughter Margaret and son-in-law Bill. Sadly missed by her son Pat, daughters Ann Cummins, Brigid Feeney, Marie Costello and Ita Hughes, sister-in-law Eileen Kelly, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Lucan on (Tuesday) evening from 6.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of the B.V.M, Chapelizod on (Wednesday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00o’c followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. House private.

The late Kathleen (Kitty) Cummins (née Bourke)

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Cummins (née Bourke), Cypress Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Kathleen (Kitty) Cummins, Cypress Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny. Died Sunday May the 28th (peacefully) at her home. Predeceased by her daughter Tracey. Beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Michael, Paul, Nicola, Deirdra, and Jamie. She will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, brothers Edward (Ned), Richard and Johnny, sister Margaret (Goodall), grandchildren Callum and Josh (Robinson), Charlie and Annaleigh (Ward), Ben, Sam, Zach, Coby, Bryce, Hallie and Indie (Cummins), in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5p.m. on Monday with Rosary at 8p.m. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11a.m. in St. Patrick's Church followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cois Nore, Kilkenny.

The late Chris (Chrissie) Murphy (née Broderick)

The death has occurred of Chris (Chrissie) Murphy (née Broderick), 4 Urlingford Rd., Johnstown, Kilkenny.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Frank, sons James and Patrick, daughters Helena and Frances, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Monday evening from 6 o'clock with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kilkenny / Carlow Homecare Team and The Irish Cancer Society.

The late Breda O'Neill (née Cronin)

The death has occurred of Breda O'Neill (née Cronin), 13 Dangan Tce, Thomastown, Kilkenny / Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny.



The death has taken place of Breda O'Neill (nee Cronin), 13 Dangan Tce, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Mount Loftus, Skeoughvosteen, Co Kilkenny, peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Martin and son Colm, deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Margaret, Donna and Therese, sons Brian, Albert, Kenneth, Clive and Paul, grandchildren, brothers Tom and Eamon, sisters Beth, Christina and Eileen.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Monday with Rosary and vigil prayers at 7.30pm. Removal from her residence to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown for Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday followed by cremation in Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

The late Paddy Galvin

The death has occurred of Paddy Galvin, 13 Skeaugh, Callan, Kilkenny.

Paddy died peacefully at Castlecomer District Hospital on 26th May 2017. Deeply regretted by Mary and his children, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Molloy's Funeral Home Callan from 6pm on Sunday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday morning following prayers at 10.15am in the Funeral Home to Church of the Assumption Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery Callan.

The late Thomas (Tom) Greene

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Greene, Fairymount, Kingscourt, Cavan / Kilkenny.

The death has occurred on Friday 26th May of Thomas (Tom) Greene, Fairymount, Kingscourt, Co Cavan and formerly of Kilkenny. Peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, son Joe, daughters Sharon, Eilise and Mairéad, sister Peggy, brother Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kieran Bros Funeral Home, Kingscourt, Co. Cavan on Sunday 28th May from 3 p.m. until removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Kingscourt, Co Cavan arriving for 7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday 29th May at 10a.m. in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Kingscourt Co. Cavan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridget Brennan

The death has occurred of Bridget Brennan, 3 Lacken Drive, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Coon, Kilkenny.

At Castlecomer District Hospital. Deeply regretted by her sister, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing from 3pm on Saturday in Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Funeral prayers at 6.15pm, followed by removal to St. Brigid' Church, Coon. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Castlecomer District Hospital.

The late Michael Oliver Phelan

The death has occurred of Michael Oliver Phelan, 4 Woodview, Freshford, Kilkenny.

The death took place peacefully at his residence of Michael Oliver Phelan, husband of the late Lizzzie. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence. Rosary on Sunday at 9.00 p.m. Funeral prayers on Monday at 10.15 a.m. with removal to St. Lachtain's Church, Freshford for 11.00 o'clock Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.