Deaths in Kilkenny, June 7, 2017

The late Leszek Woch

The death has occurred of Leszek Woch, Rosedale, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Ferrybank, Waterford.

Leszek Woch, Rosedale, Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny who died on Sunday, 4th June. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Leszek will be sadly missed by his loving wife Malgorzanta, son Bartlomiej, daughter Paulina, grandson Oskar, mother, sisters, family and friends.

Reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Sunday, 11th June, from 8.15pm with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Monday, 12th, to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by private crematiom in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The late Sean (Georgie) Leahy

The death has occurred of Sean (Georgie) Leahy, 21 Riverview, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

Leahy (21 Riverview, Ardnore, Kilkenny) 6th June 2017, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family, Sean (Georgie), beloved husband of Rita and much loved father of John, Antoinette, Thomas, Murty and Niall, he will be sadly missed by his wife and family, brother Martin, sisters Eileen and Kathleen, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Mary, Carmel, Deirdre and Sharon, his nineteen grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home from 2 o'clock on Wednesday (7th June) with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cois Nore and the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private on Thursday please.