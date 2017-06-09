Deaths in Kilkenny, June 9, 2017

The late Anne O'Shea (née Bergin)



The death has occurred of Anne O'Shea (née Bergin), Kilree, Stoneyford, Kilkenny / Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny.

O'Shea, (nee Bergin), Kilree, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny, Anne (Nan). Pre-deceased by her husband Thomas and daughter Celia Hally. Peacefully at her daughter Anne's residence at No. 2 Whitescastle, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny on Wed. 7th June 2017. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Liam, Milo, Tommy, Christy, Jimmy and John, daughter Anne, sister Bridie Bergin (Callan), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Friday from 6.30pm with Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Leonard's Church, Dunnmaggin. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Ryan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Ryan, Douglas, Cork / Waterford / Kilkenny.

RYAN: (Douglas) On June 7, 2017, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, PATRICK (PADDY) (late Inspector C.I.E. / Irish Rail, Kent Station), beloved husband of Betty and loving father of Patrick, Sean, Dolores, Lisa, Ada, Susan, Gráinne, Niamh, Mary and Colette. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Turners Cross. Removal on Friday (9th) at 6.30pm to St Columba’s Church, Douglas. Requiem Mass on Saturday (10th) at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Douglas Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Guide Dogs. House strictly private please.

The late Ann Carr (née Tubbert)

The death has occurred of Ann Carr (née Tubbert), Lower Grange, Goresbridge, Kilkenny.

After a short illness at her home, She is survived by her husband Tim,sons David and Lloyd.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, 8th June. Funeral to arrive for Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Friday, 9th June, at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge followed by removal for cremation at Newlands Crematorium, Dublin. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private on Friday please.

The late Annthy Hanrahan (née Wheeler)

The death has occurred of Annthy Hanrahan (née Wheeler), Ayrfield, Granges Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Annthy passed away on 6th June 2017, peacefully. in the loving care of her family. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Aisling, son Conor, sisters Jeanne and Mary, her father Dicky, partner Gustavo, family and her many great friends.

A private Cremation will take place on Friday and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced. Remember Annthy with a smile.

The late Maura McGrath (nee Holden)

The death has occurred of Maura McGrath (nee Holden), Summerhill, Thomastown, Kilkenny.

The death has taken place of Maura McGrath (nee Holden), wife of the late Jack of Summerhill, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. She died on Tuesday, 6 June 2017, (peacefully) at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown in the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sister Brid, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Columba's Hospital Chapel from 3pm on Thursday with rosary there at 7.30pm that evening. Funeral prayers at 10am on Friday morning followed by removal to St. Kieran's Church, Tullaherin for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

The late Leszek Woch

The death has occurred of Leszek Woch, Rosedale, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Ferrybank, Waterford.

Leszek Woch, Rosedale, Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny who died on Sunday, 4th June. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Leszek will be sadly missed by his loving wife Malgorzanta, son Bartlomiej, daughter Paulina, grandson Oskar, mother, sisters, family and friends.

Reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Sunday, 11th June, from 8.15pm with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Monday, 12th, to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by private crematiom in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The late Sean (Georgie) Leahy

The death has occurred of Sean (Georgie) Leahy, 21 Riverview, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

Leahy (21 Riverview, Ardnore, Kilkenny) 6th June 2017, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family, Sean (Georgie), beloved husband of Rita and much loved father of John, Antoinette, Thomas, Murty and Niall, he will be sadly missed by his wife and family, brother Martin, sisters Eileen and Kathleen, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Mary, Carmel, Deirdre and Sharon, his nineteen grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home from 2 o'clock on Wednesday (7th June) with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cois Nore and the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private on Thursday please.