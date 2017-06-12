Deaths in Kilkenny, June 12, 2017

The late Eleanor A Hooker (née Maher)

The death has occurred of Eleanor A Hooker (née Maher),Talbots Inch, Freshford, Kilkenny / Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny also Portland, Oregon and Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her brothers Dan and Eamonn. Deeply regretted by her sister in law Maura, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Reposing in Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh from 2pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday to Duiske Abbey Graignamanagh at 2.30pm for Mass at 3pm followed by burial in St.Kierans Cemetery, Kilkenny.

The late Liam Boyle

The death has occurred of Liam Boyle, Old Callan Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of the late Ann and much loved father of Mick, Gary and Caroline. He will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, sister Eileen, daughter-in-law Catherine, Caroline's partner Paul, grandsons Brandon and Andrew, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and his loyal companion "Rocky".

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5p.m. on Sunday (June 11th) with Funeral prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by Removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Monday (June 12th) after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.