Deaths in Kilkenny, June 16, 2017

The late William (Billy) Moloney

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Moloney, Coon, Kilkenny.

In his 89th year. Late of Strand Bar, Coon , Co. Kilkenny and Ballinahon/Clogher, Co. Tipperary.

Beloved husband of Mary and treasured father of Noreen, Johnny, Richard, Helen (Phelan), Michael, Liam, Orla (Phelan), Conor and Niall. Dearly loved Grandad of his fifteen grandchildren.

Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Josie (Carey), John, Paddy, Eileen (Medley) and Con. He will be sadly missed by his brother Tommy, daughters-in-law Christine, Kathleen, Elaine, Martina and Lyn, sons-in-law Pat and Aidan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing from 2 p.m. Friday at his residence. Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6 p.m. Family time on Saturday please. Funeral arriving for Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Coon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown.

The late Hugh Corrigan

The death has occurred of Hugh Corrigan, Glebemount, Wicklow Town, Wicklow / Kilkenny.

Hugh Corrigan ( Glebemount, Wicklow Town & Kilkenny ) peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Siobhan and loving father of Hugh and Michael. Sadly missed by his devoted family, brothers, Brian, John, Vincent and sister, Rose, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and Garda colleagues.

Hugh will be reposing at his home in Glebemount on Friday morning 16th June from 11.00am to 8.00pm with removal at 10.30am on Saturday morning 17th June to St. Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town, arriving for 11.00am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Oesophageal Cancer Fund in Hugh's name (collection box at church). Enquiries to McCrea Funeral Homes, Dublin Road, Wickiow Town. 0404 - 69000.

The late John (Johnny) Kavanagh

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Kavanagh, Bohercrussia Street, Freshford, Kilkenny.

The death has taken place of John (Johnny) Kavanagh, publican, father of the late Catherine. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brenda, sons James, Michael, John Paul, daughters Margaret, Breda, Carol, grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and Brian, sister Sr. Margaret, Sisters of Charity, mother-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 12.00 noon with Rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral prayers on Saturday moring at 11.00am followed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church, Freshford for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. Family time on Saturday morning please.

The late Mary Dermody

The death has occurred of Mary Dermody, Gas House Lane, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Dermody (Gas House Lane, Kilkenny and formerly of Connecticut, U.S.A.) 14th June 2017, in the loving care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Kilkenny, Mary, pre-deceased by her parents Martin and Agnes Dermody and sisters Nance and Bernadette, deeply regretted by her twin brother Matthew, sisters Patricia and Teresa, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 4.30 o'clock on Sunday (18th June) with Funeral Prayers at 6 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Annie (Nan) Tubritt (née Tobin)

The death has occurred of Annie (Nan) Tubritt (née Tobin), Monachee, Ramsgrange, Wexford / Kilkenny.

(Formerly of Darbystown, Kilkenny). Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, son Pat, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandson David, sister Mary, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday (16th June) from 12 noon followed by removal Friday evening at 7o/c to St. James' Church, Ramsgrange. Funeral Mass on Saturday (17th June) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Ramsgrange.