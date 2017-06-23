Deaths in Kilkenny, June 23, 2017

The late Marie Bennett

The death has occurred of Marie Bennett, 2 Rioch Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Peacefully, at her home. Beloved wife of the late Liam and much loved mother of Angela, Marie and John. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, son, brother Paddy, sisters Phyllis and Angela, sons-in-law Seamus and Colin, grandchildren Kate, Amy, Patrick, Liam and Shane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Thursday (June 22nd) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by Removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Friday (June 23rd) after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Brigid Brennan (née Campion)

The death has occurred of Brigid Brennan (née Campion), Gleann Fia, Tullamaine, Callan, Kilkenny

Brennan, Brigid (nee Campion) Gleann Fia, Tullamaine, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully on Wednesday, 21st June 2017, at her residence.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, daughter Yvonne, son William, husband Liam, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday evening from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning following prayers at 10am to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Mary Coady

The death has occurred of Mary Coady, Carrigleade, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny.

Mary Coady, England and formerly Carrigleade, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by her family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh from 4.00 pm Thursday with prayers at 8 oclock.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 to Glynn Church for Mass at 11 oclock. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch.

The late David (Dave) Fahy

The death has occurred of David (Dave) Fahy, Rossenarra, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny

Fahy, David (Dave). Rossenarra, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully on Tuesday 20th June 2017 at his residence. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Judy, daughter Hannah, sons Luke and Conor, grandchildren Alana, Nadine and Corey, brother Des, sister Claire, sisters-in-law, Jackie, Bernie, June and Catherine, brother-in-law Peter, father-in-law Eamonn, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3 o’clock on Friday with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 8 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation Box at the Church.

The late Patrick Ryan

The death has occurred of Patrick Ryan, Legan, Thomastown, Kilkenny.

Paddy died on Wednesday, 21 June 2017 at the Beacon Clinic, Dublin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family; wife, Jane; daughter, Rosemary; sons, Paul and Shane; daughter-in-law, son-in-law; grandchildren, Eabha, Lee, Charlotte and Paul Óg; brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his Home from 3pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8.30 pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

The late Toddy (Thomas) Whelan

The death has occurred of Toddy (Thomas) Whelan, 24 Brandonpark, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny.



The death has taken place of Toddy (Thomas) Whelan, 24 Brandonpark, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny.

Toddy passed away peacefully earlier today in the tender care of the staff of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Brenda and Margaret and his sons Jim and Terry. Husband of the late Peggy his loving wife.

Reposing at his home from 2pm tomorrow, Thursday, with Rosary and prayers at 9pm. Removal at 10.30am Friday morning to arrive at Duiske Abbey for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.