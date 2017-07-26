Deaths in Kilkenny, July 26, 2017

The late John Brennan

The death has occurred of John Brennan, 4 Lower Bridge Street, Callan, Kilkenny and Drakelands, Kilkenny.

Peacefully on Monday 24th July 2017, in the exceptional care of Staff at Castlecomer District Hospital, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny from 7 o'clock on Tuesday evening with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 8 o'clock. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Ballycallan on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. House Private Please.