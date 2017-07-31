Deaths in Kilkenny, July 31, 2017

The late Alice Hearne

The death has occurred of Alice Hearne (née Gilmartin), Main Street, Piltown, Kilkenny.



In the wonderful care of the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of Dermot, Carmel, Nuala, Paul, Avril and Emer. Sadly missed by her relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday (July 31st) from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Church of the Assumption, Piltown. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (Aug 1st) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Brigid's Hospice.

The late Liam Carroll

The death has occurred of Liam Carroll, London, UK and Sheestown, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on the 21st July 2017, at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, London, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving son Marcus and Marcus’s mother Marcia, sadly missed by his sisters Mary Crowe, (Sheestown) Liz Carroll (Whitewood, Kilkenny), Jackie Moran (Castlecomer), brothers-in-law John & Billy, nephews Darren, Ian, Michael, Conor, Aidan, David and Robert, grandnephew Jack, relatives, neighbours and Liam’s many friends in London and Kilkenny.

Removal on Monday to St Joseph’s Church, Foulkstown for requiem Mass at 12 midday. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Richard (Dick) Delahunty

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Delahunty, Grange Rd, Ballytarsney, Mooncoin, Kilkenny.



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Maria, sons Tomas, Ian and Rhien, daughter-in-law Corinne, mother Kitty, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, neighbours, workmates, friends and relatives.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday (July 30th) from 3 o'clock to 6 o'clock. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin on Monday (July 31st) for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all times. Family flowers only please, donations to cancer research.

The late Catherine (Kathleen) Foley (née McGrath)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathleen) Foley (née McGrath), High Street, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny / Enniscorthy, Wexford (and late of Upper Grange, Rathnure, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.)

Beloved wife of the late Thomas and mother of the late Marian, sadly missed by her loving sons Martin, Pat, Joseph and Gerry, daughters Esther, Bridget, Eily, Bernadette and Kay, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday 30th July from 2pm until 8.30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal from her home on Monday 31st July to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, arriving for 11o/c funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House private Monday morning, please.

The late Jennifer Gaffney

The death has occurred of Jennifer Gaffney, Grove, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny on July 29th 2017 (suddenly).

Beloved daughter of Kevin and Kay and much loved sister of Niamh and Eimear. She will be sadly missed by her parents, sisters, brothers-in-law Michael and John, niece Hannah, nephew Conor, aunts, uncles, relatives, friends and all in S.O.S. especially Ann.

Reposing at her parents' home in Grove, Cuffesgrange, from 5p.m. on Sunday with Rosary at 8p.m. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 10.15a.m. followed by Removal to the Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange, for 11a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to S.O. S., Kilkenny. Donation box in church.

The late Tom O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Tom O'Dwyer, Cappagh House, Cappagh, Callan, Kilkenny / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary



Following a tragic accident on Friday, 28th July, 2017. Pre-deceased by his mother Mary. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his sorrowing wife Joanne, daughter Emma, father Bill, family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday, 31st July, from 2pm with Funeral prayers at 7.00pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, arriving at 8.00pm approx. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late William (Bill/Sarge) Ryan

The death has occurred of William (Bill/Sarge) Ryan, Heron View, Kilkenny Rd., Freshford, Kilkenny.



Late of Meelick, Co. Clare. Garda Sgt. Retrd. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pat, sons Gerard, Gordon, Billy, Clement, daughters Mary, Deirdre, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5 o'clock with Rosary at 7o'clock followed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.

The late Frances (Frankie) Cullen

The death has occurred of Frances (Frankie) Cullen, Abbey View Terrace, Michael St., Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



On the 27th July 2017, peacefully, in the excellent care of Bridget and the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Frances (Frankie), pre-deceased by her parents Jack and Eileen and her brother Cecil, sadly missed by her sister Marie, brother Ger, sister-in-law Elizabeth, nephews Stuart and Emmett, niece-in-law Roseanne, grandniece Lucia, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Saturday 29th July from 4 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 5 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Pierce Walton

The death has occurred of Pierce Walton, Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



Pierce passed away on Thursday the 27th of July 2017 (in the loving care of Ann and the staff of Drakelands House Nursing Home). Beloved husband of the late Frances and much loved father of Tommy and Madeline. He will be sadly missed by his son, daughter, sister Marjorie, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 8p.m. on Friday with rosary at 8.30p.m. Reposing on Saturday from 11.30a.m. with Funeral Prayers at 12.15p.m. followed by Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown for 1p.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Micheál Brennan

The death has occurred of Mícheál Brennan, Deans Court, Waterford Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Jenkinstown, Kilkenny.



Brennan, Mícheál (Deans Court, Kilkenny and formerly of Jenkinstown Park, Co. Kilkenny) 27th July 2017, at St. Luke's Hospital, sadly missed by his sisters Breda, Margaret, Alice and Terry, brothers Peter, Dominic and Oliver, brothers-in-law Shem, Eamonn, Pat and Martin, sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 5 o'clock on Friday (28th July) with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Assocoiation, Kilkenny Branch, at Claddagh Court, Kilkenny.

The late Geoffrey Hogan

The death has occurred of Geoffrey Hogan, 2 Emmet Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



On the 27th July 2017, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, sadly missed by his loving family, nephews and nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 7 o'clock on Friday with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 9.45 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.