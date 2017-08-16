Deaths in Kilkenny, August 16, 2017

The late Nancy Gibbs (née Egan)

The death has occurred of Nancy Gibbs (née Egan), Kilcreen Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



On August 15th 2017 (peacefully) at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Clare, Paddy and Rose. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, son, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Aibhlin, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren Avril, Hannah, Neil, Paddy and Eoghan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Wednesday (16th of August) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by Removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Thursday (17th of August) after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.