Gig Guide: October 18 - 25

Wednesday

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Tunes & Tales, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.



Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

Bottomdog Theatre Company: Drinking In America, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €18/15.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

Joey Wright, Jenny Whitely & Kairen Caine, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8:30pm, €10.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

The Fenians, Matt the Miller’s, 9:30pm.

Friday

October Cathedral Talks: Ian Sexton, St Canice’s Cathedral, 1pm, €5.

Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Drops of Green & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

A Night for Mags, The Urlingford Arms, 8pm, €5.

Friday Night Gin Social, Bridie’s Bar, 8:30pm.

Moira’s Open Mic, Home Rule Club (bar).

County Darts Trials, Home Rule Club (upstairs).

Sinnerboy, Kyteler’s Inn, 9:30pm, €10.

Deep Down Detox, Bridgebrook Arms, Thomastown, 9:30pm.

The Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Saturday

Fluidity/Fixity/Flux, Fennelly’s, Callan, 1pm, €6.

Broken Crow Theatre: The Secret Garden, Watergate Theatre, 2:30m, €7.

Choral Evensong, St Canice’s Cathedral, 4:30pm.

Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

PAWS Masquerade Ball, Hotel Kilkenny, 7:30pm, €65.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team Fundraiser, Springhill Court Hotel, 8:30pm, €10.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Martin Lacey, Home Rule Club.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

The Kolars, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm.

Roisin Dubh & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Dance Floor Beats with DJ Chris Ward, Morrisson’s Bar, 10pm.

Sunday

Craft Fair, Camphill Kyle, Callan, 1pm.

Sunday Lunchtime Jazz, Harpers, 1:30pm.

Hot4 Quartet, Left Bank, 5:30pm.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.



Monday

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.



Tuesday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6:30pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club (upstairs), 8pm.

The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Nightclub, Langton’s, 10pm.

The Kilkennys, Matt the Millers, 10pm.



Any day

Exhibition: Hi! Fashion, National Craft Gallery, to November 12.

