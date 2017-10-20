Gig Guide: October 18 - 25
All the events around Kilkenny
All the events around the county
Wednesday
Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Tunes & Tales, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Thursday
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.
Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.
Bottomdog Theatre Company: Drinking In America, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €18/15.
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.
Joey Wright, Jenny Whitely & Kairen Caine, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8:30pm, €10.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
The Fenians, Matt the Miller’s, 9:30pm.
Friday
October Cathedral Talks: Ian Sexton, St Canice’s Cathedral, 1pm, €5.
Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Drops of Green & DJs, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
A Night for Mags, The Urlingford Arms, 8pm, €5.
Friday Night Gin Social, Bridie’s Bar, 8:30pm.
Moira’s Open Mic, Home Rule Club (bar).
County Darts Trials, Home Rule Club (upstairs).
Sinnerboy, Kyteler’s Inn, 9:30pm, €10.
Deep Down Detox, Bridgebrook Arms, Thomastown, 9:30pm.
The Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Saturday
Fluidity/Fixity/Flux, Fennelly’s, Callan, 1pm, €6.
Broken Crow Theatre: The Secret Garden, Watergate Theatre, 2:30m, €7.
Choral Evensong, St Canice’s Cathedral, 4:30pm.
Trad & Ballad, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
PAWS Masquerade Ball, Hotel Kilkenny, 7:30pm, €65.
Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team Fundraiser, Springhill Court Hotel, 8:30pm, €10.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Martin Lacey, Home Rule Club.
Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.
The Kolars, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm.
Roisin Dubh & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Dance Floor Beats with DJ Chris Ward, Morrisson’s Bar, 10pm.
Sunday
Craft Fair, Camphill Kyle, Callan, 1pm.
Sunday Lunchtime Jazz, Harpers, 1:30pm.
Hot4 Quartet, Left Bank, 5:30pm.
Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Anthony & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
Monday
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.
Tuesday
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6:30pm.
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club (upstairs), 8pm.
The Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.
Nightclub, Langton’s, 10pm.
The Kilkennys, Matt the Millers, 10pm.
Any day
Exhibition: Hi! Fashion, National Craft Gallery, to November 12.
Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads page for full details.
