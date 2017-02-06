Staff at St Patrick's Centre, Kilkenny to ballot on industrial action

IMPACT members in Kilkenny at St Patrick’s centre for children and adults with intellectual disabilities are to ballot for industrial action.

The union says management is foisting significant changes to rosters, grading structures and contracts of employment without consultation.

SIPTU and the INMO are also balloting their members at the Kilkenny centre.

IMPACT assistant general secretary Shay Clinton said management at the centre was ignoring agreed protocols governing engagement with staff and unions prior to introducing significant change in the workplace. “Management has foisted changes on staff – including changes to rosters, the introduction of new grades, new contracts of employment, and changes to agreed procedures – and all without the required consultation,” he said.

“Staff are completed frustrated with management’s approach and this was reflected in the decision to proceed with a ballot for industrial action. Many are nursing and care staff working in a challenging environment where trust with service users and colleagues is paramount. Management’s approach has certainly undermined this trust and staff have had enough,” he said.

The IMPACT ballot closes on Friday, February 17.

St Patrick’s centre is mainly funded by the HSE and offers services for adults and children with intellectual disabilities. Services for children and adults include community-based day services, residential options of off-campus community and respite facilities.