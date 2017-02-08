Budding hopefuls gather for launch of Kilkenny Rose

The heat is on as the search continues for the woman who will be chosen to represent Kilkenny at the Rose of Tralee festival this Summer.

On Saturday 19 hopeful entrants gathered at the Ormonde Hotel, to launch this year’s Kilkenny Rose.

It was a busy evening with a photograph shoot with the Roses and sponsors followed by a visit to K-Bowl where the Roses were spoiled with complimentary bowling and a buffet and hours of fun. It was a unique experience as the Waterford Roses made the short journey up to join us for the night.

They then proceeded to Billy Byrnes for some complimentary cocktails and to sample the fantastic atmosphere. Steve Cronly thanked the local business community for their suppoert.

“The experience was enhanced by the kindness, generosity and hospitality of The Ormonde Hotel, Billy Byrnes Pub and Kbowl Kilkenny,” said Steve Cronly of the Rose of Tralee Festival.

“Our launch night was a huge success . I would like to say a massive thank you to our Kilkenny Rose sponsors and all our local sponsors for putting our girls forward this year.

This year the selection night will take place on April 22 and are sponsored by MacDonagh Shopping Centre. Roses will appear on stage to speak with MC Brendan Hennessy in the Ormonde Hotel, and get the opportunity to do a party piece of their choice if they so wish.

Kilkenny Rose Co Ordinator, Lyn Moloney is calling on all interested girls between the ages of 18 and 27 to participate.

“The search continues for 2017 Kilkenny Rose. If you or anyone you know would like to apply, all they need to do is complete the relevant form on our website www.roseoftralee.ie .

“Those who take part need to prepare themselves for the experience of a lifetime and will make great friends along the way,” she said.

The Kilkenny Rose selection of 2017 will start at 7.30pm followed by the crowning of our Kilkenny Rose 2017 .

Further entertainment will continue into the early hours as we celebrate with our newly crowned Kilkenny Rose 2017.For more details contact Lyn 083 4631611 or Steve on 086 2505791