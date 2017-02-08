Aldi store in Graignamanagh, Kilkenny moves a step closer

German retail chain, Aldi has moved a step closer to opening a store in Graignamanagh.

A major planning application for the old Cullen Steel plant in the town has been validated by the county council following the submission of further information by the developers.

The site is situated to the west of Upper Main Street (R703) and south east of the Graiguenamanagh Outer Relief Road (R705) Graiguenamanagh Co. Kilkenny.

The development will consist of the demolition of the existing buildings on site with a floor area of 1,367 sq. metres and the construction of a single storey discount foodstore, to include off-licence use with a gross floor area of 1,608 sq. metres (net retail

area of 1,140 sq. metres): associated signage including the erection of one free standing double sided internally illuminated sign, an electricity sub-station, associated landscaping, boundary treatment, upgrade works to existing bridge and all ancillary site development works.

The development will be served by 95 car parking spaces with vehicular access from Upper Main Street (R703).

The subject site has an area of 1,612 ha. and the proposed access from Upper Main Street (R703) is within the curtilage of a protected structure (Protected Structure Ref: D150).

A Natural Impact Statement (NIS) is submitted to the Planning Authority with the planning application.