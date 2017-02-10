Potential to revolutionise the way we live - Craft Gallery exhibition in Kilkenny

Innovative Irish work which aims to address societal, environmental and economic challenges will be showcased at the National Craft Gallery, Kilkenny from Friday.

The Global Irish Design Challenge exhibition will be launched by Eamonn McKee (Director General, Trade Division, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) on Friday and it runs until May 1.

Visitors to the National Craft Gallery will have an opportunity to see a selection of projects and concepts that have the potential to revolutionise the way we live, creating a platform for game-changing Irish design innovation while connecting a broad global network of Irish design talent.

Initiated by Louise Allen, Head of Innovation at the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCoI), the idea for the challenge grew from a desire to seek out designers and innovators who are driven to find solutions to the challenges facing humanity.

The resulting exhibition features over 50 diverse projects, offering a unique opportunity to bring visibility to the exceptional levels of design and innovation taking place across the globe.

The exhibition, which premiered at The Coach House, Dublin Castle in the summer of 2016 in partnership with the Office of Public Works (OPW), marks the culmination of this iteration of the Global Irish Design Challenge.

Several of the projects and designers featured in the exhibition have achieved national and global acclaim. These include

· InstaTemp MD, developed by Design Partners for Arc Devices, was named as one of Time Magazine’s 25 Best Inventions of 2016.

· Dublin Design Studio, who recently won the prestigious Irish Times Innovation Awards: Creative Industries section for Scriba and were selected to attend the Slush conference in Helsinki to present Scriba to international technology investors and potential partners.

· The Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum wireless gaming mouse created with Design Partners has been given a Good Design award from The Chicago Athenaeum.

· Éntomo has been tipped as one of the top 100 start-ups by The Sunday Business Post