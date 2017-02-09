St Patrick's Day Festival in Kilkenny to focus on Jonathan Swift

The St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Kilkenny this year will be centred around the theme 'Jonathan Swift'.

Swift was a former student of Kilkenny College. Famous the world over as the author of ‘Gulliver’s Travels’, he was educated at the Kilkenny College site, in the centre of Kilkenny City, which now headquarters Kilkenny County Council.

The theme for the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Festival was chosen to pay tribute to and to celebrate Swift’s heritage in Kilkenny.

St. Patrick’s Day Festival Kilkenny intends to make this year’s parade the most memorable to date and has recruited the support of Wexford based company Bui Bolg Productions.

The visual artists and design company will make a range of state of the art and incredible props, including a giant Gulliver, which will put the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Kilkenny on the map.