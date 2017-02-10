Bibi to guest at Network relaunch in Kilkenny

On Thursday next February 16 at 6pm at the Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny an open evening will be held for the re-establishment of the Kilkenny branch of Network Ireland.

After a huge amount of interest, hard work and encouragement from so many Kilkenny business women it has been decided to reopen the branch. And what better way than with a workshop entitled 'Your Future Wealth. It’s not all about the money.'

Anyone who is interested in discovering what Network Ireland has to offer is encouraged to come along to this free event. On the night guests will be introduced to Network Ireland and how the organisation can support, inspire and champion you and your business or career through the new Kilkenny Branch.

The event will also feature special guest speaker Bibi Baskin, renowned TV presenter will give a motivational talk, ‘Your Future Wealth. It’s Not All About Money’ to Network Ireland Kilkenny Branch’s February information evening.

Kilkenny women in business, the professions and the Arts (and anyone else interested, including men!) are invited to attend the event.