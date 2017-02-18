Closing date looms for people to speak to Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes – and Thomastown County Home

The closing date for people who were residents or workers in – or have specific knowledge of – the Thomastown County Home in County Kilkenny, to speak to a confidential Commission of Investigation is March 1.

The Commission of Investigation was established to investigate the experiences of mothers and children in 14 Mother and Baby Homes and a number of County Homes between 1922 and 1998, including the Thomastown County Home, St Columba's Hospital.

The confidential committee is continuing to meet with anyone who was resident in, or worked in, these homes between the above years, and with others who have specific knowledge of these homes.

The closing date for applications to meet the confidential committee is March 1, 2017.

If you were resident in, or have specific knowledge of the Homes being investigated, and if you would like to meet the committee, you can contact it in confidence on or before Wednesday, March 1. Freephone 1800-806688, email on info@mchcoi.ie, or by post at Mother and Baby Homes, Commission of Investigation, 73 Lower Baggot Street, Dublin 2 or PO BOX 12626, Dublin 2.