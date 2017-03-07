Making a dash in a wheelbarrow for St Patrick's Day in Thomastown

There’s some great fun in store on St Patrick’s Day this year in Thomastown as Thomastown Community Network is arranging the town’s first Wheelbarrow Dash – followed by “Wet the Shamrock” run by the Thomastown Community River Trust.

Everyone, including all local business, groups and families, are asked to decorate a wheelbarrow in any manner you would like – you can be as creative as you like – in fact, the more creative the better!

They will meet at The Quay car park at 11.30 am for registration on St Patrick’s Day, hail, rain or shine – it’s that simple! “Wheel off” is at 12pm sharp.

Entry for everyone is free, with prizes for the most creatively dressed wheelbarrow and fancy dress prizes!

The wheelbarrow dash will finish at Sweetman’s Castle for the prize giving. At 1pm Wet the Shamrock kicks off at the Weir, which is the main fundraising event for the Thomastown Community River Trust which maintains these beautiful Weir Pools. Thomastown Community Network represents the coming together of a broad section of interests, with the common aim of improving the quality of life for all in the locality through innovative and sustainable community-based activities and initiatives