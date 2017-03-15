Gardai to crackdown on rogue drivers

Gardaí will be out in force over the bank holiday weekend with checkpoints targeting drink and drug drivers.

Sergeant Canice O’ Gorman, Traffic Corps, Kilkenny Garda Station said that the additional resources will be deployed in this operation to detect drink and drug driving in Kilkenny city and county.

“There will be high visibility checkpoints in place at strategic locations throughout the county. I ask that people slow down, belt up and never ever drink or take drugs and drive,” he said.

Inspector Anthony Farrell, Divisional Traffic Inspector reinforced the message that both drink and drug driving significantly impairs driving ability.

“This has direct consequences not only for the offending driver but also other road users including pedestrians.

“ I would ask people that An Garda Síochána are not put in a position to deliver bad news to a family about the loss of a loved one arising from an alcohol or drug-related traffic collision over this St Patricks Day festivities.

“ If you would like to go out to sample night time entertainment, please leave the car at home. Also to remind people that you may be over the legal alcohol limit the next day – its not worth it,” he added.

Road users can expect additional crime and traffic checkpoints on many roads in the area from this Thursday (March 16) to Sunday. New Garda powers for real time roadside testing for drugs will be announced next month. Until then, samples will continue to be analysed in State laboratories.