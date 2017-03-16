Head Chef of Kilkenny's Pembroke Hotel shares Patrick's Day recipe

Kilkenny's Pembroke Hotel head chef Damian Finnegan has shared a perfect Patrick's Day recipe

“This hearty, filling and simply assembled Irish Seafood Chowder from Chef Damian Finnegan at Statham’s Restaurant, Pembroke Kilkenny is the perfect dish to serve up for family or friends visiting this St Patrick’s day for a late lunch or evening get together.”

Irish Seafood Chowder: Serves 4-6 depending on portion size

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

6 x Streaky Bacon Rashers- Rind Removed

Half a Medium Sized Onion Chopped Finely

700mls Fish Stock- (Can use fish stock cube but dilute well)

400ml Milk

6 Medium sized Potatoes Diced small

2 large Carrots Diced Small

½ Head of Celery diced Small

300 ml Single Cream

700g mixed Firm white fish in chunks- eg Haddock, Cod, Monkfish

400g mixed shellfish eg peeled prawns, mussels, clams

Salt & Pepper

Finely Chopped Parsley to Garnish

Method:

Heat the oil in a saucepan and add bacon, cook until crisp

Reduce the heat to low and add the carrot, onion and celery and sweat

Stir in the flour and cook for 1-2 mins

Slowly add the fish stock and stir well to incorporate the flour and avoid lumps forming

Add the milk slowly stirring well

Add the potatoes and season with salt and pepper

Cover and simmer to cook the potatoes- 6-7 minutes until a knife tip easily pierces the potato

Add the white fish and simmer for 3-4 mins

Add the shellfish and the cream

Bring to the boil and remove from heat immediately

Check the seasoning and add salt & Pepper if needed

Sprinkle the chopped parsley and serve in a large soup bowl, ideally with plenty of thick cut crusty bread