Head Chef of Kilkenny's Pembroke Hotel shares Patrick's Day recipe
Pembroke head chef Damian Finnegan
Kilkenny's Pembroke Hotel head chef Damian Finnegan has shared a perfect Patrick's Day recipe
“This hearty, filling and simply assembled Irish Seafood Chowder from Chef Damian Finnegan at Statham’s Restaurant, Pembroke Kilkenny is the perfect dish to serve up for family or friends visiting this St Patrick’s day for a late lunch or evening get together.”
Irish Seafood Chowder: Serves 4-6 depending on portion size
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon Olive Oil
6 x Streaky Bacon Rashers- Rind Removed
Half a Medium Sized Onion Chopped Finely
700mls Fish Stock- (Can use fish stock cube but dilute well)
400ml Milk
6 Medium sized Potatoes Diced small
2 large Carrots Diced Small
½ Head of Celery diced Small
300 ml Single Cream
700g mixed Firm white fish in chunks- eg Haddock, Cod, Monkfish
400g mixed shellfish eg peeled prawns, mussels, clams
Salt & Pepper
Finely Chopped Parsley to Garnish
Method:
Heat the oil in a saucepan and add bacon, cook until crisp
Reduce the heat to low and add the carrot, onion and celery and sweat
Stir in the flour and cook for 1-2 mins
Slowly add the fish stock and stir well to incorporate the flour and avoid lumps forming
Add the milk slowly stirring well
Add the potatoes and season with salt and pepper
Cover and simmer to cook the potatoes- 6-7 minutes until a knife tip easily pierces the potato
Add the white fish and simmer for 3-4 mins
Add the shellfish and the cream
Bring to the boil and remove from heat immediately
Check the seasoning and add salt & Pepper if needed
Sprinkle the chopped parsley and serve in a large soup bowl, ideally with plenty of thick cut crusty bread
