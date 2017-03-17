Kilkenny's Regina O' Leary, who did so much for music and young people, passes away

The death has taken place of Regina O’ Leary (neé Shine), of 9 Saint Mauls, New Road, Kilkenny, who will be fondly remembered here for her passion for music and teaching young people.

Ms O' Leary devoted much of her time to encouraging and nurturing the talent of so many people, both in Kilkenny schools and nationally. She began studying violin and piano and was a member of the St John of God school orchestra.

Her ability and success did not go unnoticed, and soon she went on to inspire and shape music programmes in this county and further afield. She enjoyed extraordinary success at St Canice’s School, and acclaim at many significant Irish events – music festivals, Feis Ceol, recognition from national bodies and youth orchestras.

Only in 2014, Minister for Children Frances Fitzgerald presented Regina with a Special Achievement Award at the annual Festival of Youth Orchestras Concert at the National Concert Hall.

Always, her students and those who worked with Regina spoke highly of her. Her enthusiasm and dedication to developing music for children in Kilkenny never waned.

The beloved mother of Ruth, David and Mark, she died at home in the loving care of her family. She is sadly missed by her children, sister Jacinta, brothers David, Owen, Harry and Kieran, son-in-law Ivan, David's partner Benn, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, friends and her colleagues at St Canice's National School, Kilkenny.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

Reposing at her home from 3pm on Saturday (March 18) with Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Sunday afternoon to St. Canice's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private on Sunday please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation box in Church.