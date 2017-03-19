Gearing up for the annual 'School Run' in Castlecomer

Castlecomer's Presentation National School parents council will host their annual running event in Castlecomer Discovery Park on Sunday, March 26.

The event will feature both 10k and 5k races, as well as a 2k family fun run. The 10k and 5k routes are the same aslast year.

The setting of the Discovery Park makes this a run like no other. The route takes participants along the edge of both lakes and offers stunning views of the park (if you have time to look) from the highest point where the zip wire starts.

There is added interest this year with the introduction of a Corporate 10k Challenge. Each team consists of four athletes, one of which must be a lady if the team wants to qualify for a prize.

The four team members all have to work with the same company or organisation. The result is based on the overall time of the four athletes so the team with the fastest time wins. There has been a lot of interest so far, and VHI from Kilkenny already have a team registered. Teams can register online.

“Once again, Castlecomer Presentation Convent NS is delighted to be associated with and to benefit from this event,” said school principal Mary Jacob.

“Our pupils are in training, and it helps us promote an active, healthy lifestyle right from the beginning.”

The event would not be possible without the generous support from Castlecomer Credit Union, who kindly sponsor the cash prizes plus a little extra.

“In this — our 50th year — we are delighted to be associated again with the Presentation Convent’s annual running event,” says Gerry Reynolds, CEO of Castlecomer Credit Union.

“The ethos of the Credit Union is to support and work with community events and projects and this certainly ticks that box. We wish all the participants a great day.”

Online Registration

Both races start at 10.30am and both will be chip timed. There are cash prizes for podium finishers for ladies and gents in both races.

Online registration is now open and filling up. It will remain open up to 8pm on Friday, March 24 through the website www.RunCastlecomer.com. Participants are encouraged to register in advance as chip timing is assured for the first 200 registrants.

However, registration is also possible on race day from 8.30am to 10am. Entry costs are 10k: €15 online (€20 on the day) and 5k is €12 online (€15 on the day). A 2k family fun run starts at 11.30am, where families can enter on the day for €20 and individuals €5.

As well as www.RunCastlecomer.com, more information is available on facebook and twitter.