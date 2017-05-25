Another scorcher in Kilkenny
Let us know - where is the best shop to get a '99' in Kilkenny - check out our facebook page
Roisin Mullan, Kilkenny and Clodagh Kelly, Castlecomer enjoying the sun in Kilkenny Castle Park.
Another scorcher for Kilkenny as temperatures have just broken 22 degrees celcius today - the highest of the year so far.
And tomorrow is expected to be just as warm.
So enjoy the sun as much as you can - and we're on the look out for the best '99' in Kilkenny - the whipped ice cream favourite for cooling down.
You can nominate your favourite shop to get a '99' by posting a message on this story on our facebook page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on