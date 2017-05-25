Gardai to hold Operation Slow Down in Kilkenny over 24 hours

Local Gardai will take part in the national Operation Slow Down which takes place for a 24 hour period from 7am tomorrow, Friday May 26 May to 7am on Saturday, May 27.

Supported by the Road Safety Authority the objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads. The aim of "Slow Down day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

Among roads that there will be enforcement on is the R700 Dangan, Thomastown, Kilkenny. On the same day last year, there were 115 road traffic collisions.